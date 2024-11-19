Lifestyle
Every man wants a healthy body and strength.
Foods men should eat to stay fit and healthy.
Nuts are a healthy fat. Eating nuts daily increases men's reproductive capacity.
Eating foods with omega-3 fatty acids improves heart health. Eat fish like mackerel and salmon.
Eating fiber-rich foods reduces the risk of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Lycopene, potassium, and vitamin C in tomatoes prevent prostate problems in men.
It is good for men to eat eggs every day for muscle growth and health.
Eating dark chocolate is good for improving sexual health and reducing bad cholesterol.