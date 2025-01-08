Lifestyle

6 home remedies for naturally thicker and fuller eyebrows

Thick eyebrows

Thick eyebrows are a major attraction of facial beauty. If the eyebrows are not thick, many people write eyebrows in a way that makes them appear thick.

1. Eyebrow massage

The easiest way to thicken eyebrows is to massage them. Massage eyebrows with coconut oil for 15 minutes daily.

2. Aloe vera gel

Apply aloe vera gel thoroughly on eyebrows. Wash off after 10 minutes. This thickens the eyebrows.

3. Coffee powder

Mix a spoonful of coffee powder with a little olive oil and massage well. This will thicken the eyebrows.

4. Hibiscus flower

Apply hibiscus flower paste on eyebrows. Wash off after 15 minutes.

5. Onion juice

Apply onion juice thoroughly on eyebrows. Wash off after 15 minutes. This not only thickens the eyebrows but also removes dandruff.

6. Castor oil

Applying castor oil on eyebrows once a day also makes them beautiful.

