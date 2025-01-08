6 home remedies for naturally thicker and fuller eyebrows

Lifestyle
Thick eyebrows are a major attraction of facial beauty. If the eyebrows are not thick, many people write eyebrows in a way that makes them appear thick.
The easiest way to thicken eyebrows is to massage them. Massage eyebrows with coconut oil for 15 minutes daily.
Apply aloe vera gel thoroughly on eyebrows. Wash off after 10 minutes. This thickens the eyebrows.
Mix a spoonful of coffee powder with a little olive oil and massage well. This will thicken the eyebrows.
Apply hibiscus flower paste on eyebrows. Wash off after 15 minutes.
Apply onion juice thoroughly on eyebrows. Wash off after 15 minutes. This not only thickens the eyebrows but also removes dandruff.
Applying castor oil on eyebrows once a day also makes them beautiful.
