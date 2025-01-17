Lifestyle

7 Tips for First-Time Mahakumbh Visitors

Prioritize Your Health

Assess your physical condition before taking a dip. Consult a doctor if you are unwell, have a cold, or are allergic to water. Change into dry clothes immediately afterward.

Be Mindful of the Crowd

Kumbh Mela is packed. Avoid pushing and shoving while swimming and follow police or guide advise. Stay with your family or group and focus on kids.

Choose the Right Spot

Bathe only in authorized and safe areas. Bathe where divers and security personnel are stationed. Avoid deep water or strong currents.

Be Aware of Water Cleanliness

Kumbh Mela water might be filthy. Protect your lips and eyes from water if possible. Use little cotton plugs to keep water out of your nose and ears while showering.

Take Care of Your Belongings

Keep your valuables, such as mobile phones, money, and jewelry, in a safe place. Use a waterproof bag and keep an eye on your belongings.

Carry Important Documents

Keep a copy of your ID and a note of your phone number with you. For children, put their name and your contact number in their pockets.

Religious and Cultural Etiquette

Maintain peace while bathing and treat others with respect. Follow religious beliefs and customs and avoid any inappropriate activities.

Russia to Canada: 7 COLDEST countries in the world for winter lovers

Laxmi Vilas Palace: Check out India's most expensive home

IITian Baba to Hath Yogi-9 Unique Babas of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Air India's Daily Flights to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025