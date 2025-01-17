Lifestyle
Assess your physical condition before taking a dip. Consult a doctor if you are unwell, have a cold, or are allergic to water. Change into dry clothes immediately afterward.
Kumbh Mela is packed. Avoid pushing and shoving while swimming and follow police or guide advise. Stay with your family or group and focus on kids.
Bathe only in authorized and safe areas. Bathe where divers and security personnel are stationed. Avoid deep water or strong currents.
Kumbh Mela water might be filthy. Protect your lips and eyes from water if possible. Use little cotton plugs to keep water out of your nose and ears while showering.
Keep your valuables, such as mobile phones, money, and jewelry, in a safe place. Use a waterproof bag and keep an eye on your belongings.
Keep a copy of your ID and a note of your phone number with you. For children, put their name and your contact number in their pockets.
Maintain peace while bathing and treat others with respect. Follow religious beliefs and customs and avoid any inappropriate activities.
Russia to Canada: 7 COLDEST countries in the world for winter lovers
Laxmi Vilas Palace: Check out India's most expensive home
IITian Baba to Hath Yogi-9 Unique Babas of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela
Air India's Daily Flights to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025