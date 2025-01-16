IITian Baba to Hath Yogi-9 Unique Babas of Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Lifestyle
IITian Baba (Abhay Singh), who studied Aerospace Engineering from IIT Mumbai and then decided to renounce the world after working for 3 years, is in the limelight at Mahakumbh.
Golden Baba from Thiruvananthapuram, wearing 6 kg of gold ornaments, is the center of attraction at Mahakumbh. Baba Narayan Swami practices Sadhana for 5 hours a day.
Digambar Vijaypuri, a Naga Sadhu from Madhya Pradesh, is also present at Mahakumbh. He wears 1.25 lakh Rudraksha beads on his crown and body.
Liliput Baba, a dwarf baba, is 3 feet 8 inches tall and hasn't bathed in 32 years. He hails from Assam, identifies as a Juna Akhara Sadhu, and is known as Baba Gangagiri.
Hath Yogi Baba, also known as Radhe Puri Baba, from Ujjain, raised one hand in 2011 for world welfare and has kept it raised ever since.
Tea Baba, or Mouni Baba, has been silent for 41 years, surviving only on tea. He also provides free coaching for civil service exams to students.
Digital Baba, Ram Shankar, carries a mobile tripod and left the film industry to embrace asceticism.
The 75-year-old Dwarf Baba, only 2.5 feet tall, hails from Maharashtra and is always immersed in prayer and worship.
Bawandar Baba (Vinod Baba) became an ascetic at 14. He raises awareness against discarding images of Hindu deities.
