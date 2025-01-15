Lifestyle

Air India's daily flights for Prayagraj during Mahakumbh

Air India's special gift for Kumbh devotees

Air India has given a special gift to devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.

Daily flights from Delhi to Prayagraj to commence

Air India has decided to start daily flights from Delhi to Prayagraj.

When will the flights operate?

Air India's daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj will operate temporarily from January 25 to February 28.

What will be the schedule?

Between Jan 25 and 31, AI2843: Delhi-Prayagraj flight will depart at 2:10 PM, and arrive at 3:20 PM. The return flight will depart from at 4 PM and arrive in Delhi at 5:10 PM.

Delhi to Prayagraj fare

One-way fare from Delhi to Prayagraj will be between ₹10,000-₹15,000. Ahmedabad to Prayagraj will be ₹19,000-₹35,000, while Chennai to Prayagraj will be ₹20,000-₹33,000.

How and where to book?

Passengers can easily book tickets through the Air India website, mobile app, and travel agents.

5 crore devotees take a dip in two days

About 5 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Sangam in just two days of the Mahakumbh, which started on January 13.

40-45 crore people expected at Mahakumbh

About 40 to 45 crore people are expected to attend the world's largest religious event in Prayagraj.

