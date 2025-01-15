Lifestyle
Air India has given a special gift to devotees attending Mahakumbh 2025.
Air India has decided to start daily flights from Delhi to Prayagraj.
Air India's daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj will operate temporarily from January 25 to February 28.
Between Jan 25 and 31, AI2843: Delhi-Prayagraj flight will depart at 2:10 PM, and arrive at 3:20 PM. The return flight will depart from at 4 PM and arrive in Delhi at 5:10 PM.
One-way fare from Delhi to Prayagraj will be between ₹10,000-₹15,000. Ahmedabad to Prayagraj will be ₹19,000-₹35,000, while Chennai to Prayagraj will be ₹20,000-₹33,000.
Passengers can easily book tickets through the Air India website, mobile app, and travel agents.
About 5 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Sangam in just two days of the Mahakumbh, which started on January 13.
About 40 to 45 crore people are expected to attend the world's largest religious event in Prayagraj.
8 Divyanka Tripathi-inspired lehengas for curvy women's style
Mayapur to Vrindavan-India's 10 Most Beautiful ISKCON Temples
Bharat Jain to Pappu- India's Richest Beggars and their net worth
Republic Day 2025: 6 best patiala suit styles for office wear