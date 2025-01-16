Lifestyle

Laxmi Vilas Palace: Check out India's most expensive home

World's largest private residence in India

The world's largest home isn't Buckingham Palace, but another in India, large enough to fit four Buckingham Palaces.

The world's largest palace

Four times larger than Buckingham Palace, Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, is the world's largest private residence.

The owner of Laxmi Vilas Palace

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, wife of Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, is the current owner of the palace, residing there with her family since 2013.

Who is Samarjitsinh Gaekwad?

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former cricketer who represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, is the son of Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad.

The opulent Baroda Palace

Built in 1890, Laxmi Vilas Palace is one of the most expensive and luxurious palaces, spanning 700 acres and taking 12 years to construct.

A palace with 170 rooms

Laxmi Vilas Palace houses a museum open to the public, offering a glimpse into the royal lifestyle within its 170 rooms.

Features of Laxmi Vilas Palace

Spanning 3,04,92,000 sq ft, the palace, designed by Charles Mant, boasts vast gardens, a horse riding palace, a swimming pool, and a golf course.

Laxmi Vilas Palace's estimated value

Originally built for £180,000 (approx. ₹60 lakh then), the palace is now estimated to be worth around ₹24,393.6 crore.

