Laxmi Vilas Palace: Check out India's most expensive home

Lifestyle
The world's largest home isn't Buckingham Palace, but another in India, large enough to fit four Buckingham Palaces.
Four times larger than Buckingham Palace, Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara, Gujarat, is the world's largest private residence.
Radhikaraje Gaekwad, wife of Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, is the current owner of the palace, residing there with her family since 2013.
Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, a former cricketer who represented Baroda in the Ranji Trophy, is the son of Maharaja Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad.
Built in 1890, Laxmi Vilas Palace is one of the most expensive and luxurious palaces, spanning 700 acres and taking 12 years to construct.
Laxmi Vilas Palace houses a museum open to the public, offering a glimpse into the royal lifestyle within its 170 rooms.
Spanning 3,04,92,000 sq ft, the palace, designed by Charles Mant, boasts vast gardens, a horse riding palace, a swimming pool, and a golf course.
Originally built for £180,000 (approx. ₹60 lakh then), the palace is now estimated to be worth around ₹24,393.6 crore.
