Russia to Canada: 7 COLDEST countries in the world for winter lovers

Lifestyle
Love Winters? Check these 7 coldest countries in the World
Canada’s northern territories experience brutal cold, with temperatures dipping below -40°C (-40°F). The Yukon and Nunavut regions are perfect for aurora borealis views
With Siberia’s harsh winters, temperatures drop as low as -50°C (-58°F). The Oymyakon region, one of the coldest inhabited places, showcases snow-laden forests and frozen rivers
As world's largest island, Greenland has long, harsh winters with temperatures plummeting to -30°C (-22°F). Its icy fjords, glaciers, the polar nights make it a dream destination
Known for its frosty winters, Norway’s northern regions, especially Svalbard, can see temperatures below -20°C (-4°F). Visitors flock here for the northern lights
Iceland’s interior can be freezing, with temperatures around -20°C (-4°F). Ice caves, glacier hiking, and geothermal hot springs create a magical winter
With winter temperatures dropping below -30°C (-22°F), Finland offers a wonderland of snow. Lapland is renowned for reindeer safaris, the Santa Claus Village
Mongolia’s winters are fiercely cold, with temperatures plunging below -40°C (-40°F). The steppes and Gobi Desert transform into icy terrains
