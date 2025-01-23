Lifestyle

January 23: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check here

10 Major Historical Events of January 23rd

Several significant events happened on January 23rd, including the Vietnam Peace Accord and Madeleine Albright becoming the first female US Secretary of State

Devastating Shaanxi Earthquake

1556: The deadliest earthquake in history struck Shaanxi province, China, killing approximately 830,000 people

First Woman to Receive a Medical Degree

1849: Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States

First Native American Senator

1907: Charles Curtis became the first Native American US Senator

British Capture of Tripoli

1943: British forces captured Tripoli, Libya, during World War II

Jerusalem Declared Israel's Capital

1950: Israel declared Jerusalem its capital, facing international opposition

Bathyscaphe Trieste's Record Dive

1960: The bathyscaphe Trieste set a record by diving 10,911 meters into the Mariana Trench

Vietnam Peace Accord

1973: US President Nixon announced a peace agreement in Vietnam

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

1986: Artists like Elvis Presley and Ray Charles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

First Female US Secretary of State

1997: Madeleine Albright became the first female US Secretary of State

Death of Johnny Carson

2005: Famous television host Johnny Carson passed away

