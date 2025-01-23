January 23: 10 key events that happened on this day; Check here

Lifestyle
Several significant events happened on January 23rd, including the Vietnam Peace Accord and Madeleine Albright becoming the first female US Secretary of State
1556: The deadliest earthquake in history struck Shaanxi province, China, killing approximately 830,000 people
1849: Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States
1907: Charles Curtis became the first Native American US Senator
1943: British forces captured Tripoli, Libya, during World War II
1950: Israel declared Jerusalem its capital, facing international opposition
1960: The bathyscaphe Trieste set a record by diving 10,911 meters into the Mariana Trench
1973: US President Nixon announced a peace agreement in Vietnam
1986: Artists like Elvis Presley and Ray Charles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
1997: Madeleine Albright became the first female US Secretary of State
2005: Famous television host Johnny Carson passed away
