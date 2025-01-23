India to Iran: 7 OLDEST surviving countries in the World

Lifestyle
The world’s oldest nations have preserved their identities for millennia. Their rich histories and cultures continue to shape global heritage and inspire modern society
Egypt's civilization began with the unification of Upper and Lower Egypt. Known for the pyramids, hieroglyphics, and the Nile's significance
China’s roots trace back to the Xia Dynasty. It’s known for contributions like paper, gunpowder, and Confucian philosophy. Its dynasties shaped vast cultural legacies
India’s history stems from the Indus Valley Civilization and the Vedic Period. Renowned for spirituality, science, and art, India has thrived through millennia
Modern Greece grew from the Greek city-states, particularly Athens and Sparta. The birthplace of democracy, philosophy, and the Olympics
Japan’s roots are tied to Emperor Jimmu, its first legendary ruler. With a continuous imperial line, Japan’s traditions—like Shinto and samurai
Ethiopia is the cradle of human ancestry. It resisted colonization and fostered a unique identity with its Orthodox Christianity, ancient scripts, and enduring traditions
Iran traces its history to the Achaemenid Empire, founded by Cyrus the Great
