Madhuri Dixit fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

Lifestyle
Madhuri Dixit is fit and fabulous at 57. She prioritizes fitness and maintains a regular workout routine.
Madhuri Dixit incorporates various workouts, including meditation, strength training, cardio, and morning walks.
Madhuri Dixit enjoys dancing, using it as a way to burn calories and achieve mental peace.
Madhuri Dixit practices yoga, including pranayama and other asanas, for physical and mental balance.
Along with workouts, Madhuri Dixit follows a balanced diet with a light, protein-rich breakfast.
Madhuri Dixit eats every 2 hours, focusing on leafy greens, fruits, and bell peppers.
