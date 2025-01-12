Lifestyle

Madhuri Dixit fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

Madhuri Dixit's Fitness at 57

Madhuri Dixit is fit and fabulous at 57. She prioritizes fitness and maintains a regular workout routine.

1. Madhuri Dixit's Fitness Regimen

Madhuri Dixit incorporates various workouts, including meditation, strength training, cardio, and morning walks.

2. How Madhuri Dixit Burns Calories

Madhuri Dixit enjoys dancing, using it as a way to burn calories and achieve mental peace.

3. Madhuri Dixit's Yoga Practice

Madhuri Dixit practices yoga, including pranayama and other asanas, for physical and mental balance.

4. Madhuri Dixit's Diet

Along with workouts, Madhuri Dixit follows a balanced diet with a light, protein-rich breakfast.

5. Madhuri Dixit's Eating Habits

Madhuri Dixit eats every 2 hours, focusing on leafy greens, fruits, and bell peppers.

