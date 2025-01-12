Lifestyle

Lohri 2025: 8 stylish Indo-western stylish dress ideas for festival

Pink Long Palazzo with Short Banarasi Kurti

Try a short Banarasi Kurti with side slits and heavy palazzo pants for comfort and style

Pink Kurti with Dhoti Style Pajama

A short Kurti with dhoti-style pajama and a Chunri print dupatta creates a stylish Lohri look

Long Skirt with Blazer

Pair a printed, colorful blazer with a plain pink long skirt for a festive look

Pink Long Dress with Jacket

A pink Indo-Western dress offers a royal and graceful look for Lohri

Pleated Dress with Mismatched Jacket

A long pleated dress with a mismatched long jacket creates a unique look

Angrakha Style Long Dress

A white Angrakha style long dress offers full coverage and a glamorous look

Long Jacket, Crop Top, and Dhoti Bottom

A bright-colored long jacket paired with a crop top and dhoti bottom is trendy

Anushka Sharma's fitness, diet secret REVEALED; Check

Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 things to AVOID doing on this day

7 affordable sarees inspired by Fatima Sana Shaikh's iconic style

(PHOTOS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's luxurious Mumbai home