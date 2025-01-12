Lohri 2025: 8 stylish Indo-western stylish dress ideas for festival

Lifestyle
Try a short Banarasi Kurti with side slits and heavy palazzo pants for comfort and style
A short Kurti with dhoti-style pajama and a Chunri print dupatta creates a stylish Lohri look
Pair a printed, colorful blazer with a plain pink long skirt for a festive look
A pink Indo-Western dress offers a royal and graceful look for Lohri
A long pleated dress with a mismatched long jacket creates a unique look
A white Angrakha style long dress offers full coverage and a glamorous look
A bright-colored long jacket paired with a crop top and dhoti bottom is trendy
