Lifestyle

Lohri 2025: 5 Creative home decoration ideas for the festive vibe

Flowers

Decorate your home with colorful flowers for Lohri. This will give your home a beautiful look.

Candles

Decorate your home with candles and lights for Lohri. This will give your home a royal look.

Themed Furniture

Decorate your home with 'charpai' or benches. This will give your home a Punjabi Lohri festive look.

Rangoli

Make colorful rangoli in your home to make this festival special. Rangoli brings positive energy to the home.

Dupattas

Use colorful dupattas to decorate your home for Lohri. You can tie these dupattas in the shape of a flower.

