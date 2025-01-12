Lohri 2025: 5 Creative home decoration ideas for the festive vibe

Lifestyle
Decorate your home with colorful flowers for Lohri. This will give your home a beautiful look.
Decorate your home with candles and lights for Lohri. This will give your home a royal look.
Decorate your home with 'charpai' or benches. This will give your home a Punjabi Lohri festive look.
Make colorful rangoli in your home to make this festival special. Rangoli brings positive energy to the home.
Use colorful dupattas to decorate your home for Lohri. You can tie these dupattas in the shape of a flower.
