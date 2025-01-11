Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 things to AVOID doing on this day

Lifestyle
Makar Sankranti is on January 14th. Avoid these 5 things to prevent misfortune. Learn what these 5 things are
Makar Sankranti is considered sacred. Avoid intoxicants like alcohol to prevent negative consequences
Makar Sankranti is a significant festival. Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food on this holy day
Giving charity on Makar Sankranti is important. Don't turn away anyone who asks for help
Religious texts advise observing celibacy on certain days, including Makar Sankranti. Couples should practice restraint
Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day. Avoid anger and hurting others, as it can lead to future problems
