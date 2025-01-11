Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 things to AVOID doing on this day

When is Makar Sankranti 2025?

Makar Sankranti is on January 14th. Avoid these 5 things to prevent misfortune. Learn what these 5 things are

Avoid Intoxicants

Makar Sankranti is considered sacred. Avoid intoxicants like alcohol to prevent negative consequences

Avoid Non-Vegetarian Food

Makar Sankranti is a significant festival. Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food on this holy day

Don't Turn Away Those in Need

Giving charity on Makar Sankranti is important. Don't turn away anyone who asks for help

Observe Celibacy

Religious texts advise observing celibacy on certain days, including Makar Sankranti. Couples should practice restraint

Avoid Anger and Hurtful Words

Makar Sankranti is an auspicious day. Avoid anger and hurting others, as it can lead to future problems

