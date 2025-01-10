(PHOTOS) Inside India's most expensive hotel, Umaid Bhawan Palace

Lifestyle
Located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Umaid Bhawan Palace is India's most expensive 5-star hotel
Part hotel, part museum, the palace's hotel wing is managed by the TAJ Group
The hotel is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the current owner, Gaj Singh
Umaid Bhawan Palace is reportedly the sixth most expensive property in India
The palace was built between 1929 and 1943, designed by British architect Henry Lanchester
The palace is spread across 26 acres (11 hectares), including a 15-acre (6.1 hectare) garden
With 347 rooms, the cost of a night's stay ranges from ₹41,000 to ₹400,000
The palace features a throne room, private drawing rooms, a Durbar Hall, a domed banquet hall, a ballroom, a library, an indoor pool, and a spa
Umaid Bhawan Palace boasts 70 exquisite suites and rooms. Upon completion in 1943, its construction cost was ₹11 million (₹1.10 crore)
