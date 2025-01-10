Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Inside India's most expensive hotel, Umaid Bhawan Palace

Umaid Bhawan Palace: India's Most Expensive Hotel

Located in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Umaid Bhawan Palace is India's most expensive 5-star hotel

Image credits: Umaid bhawan palace website

TAJ Group Manages Umaid Bhawan Palace

Part hotel, part museum, the palace's hotel wing is managed by the TAJ Group

Named After Maharaja Umaid Singh of Jodhpur

The hotel is named after Maharaja Umaid Singh, grandfather of the current owner, Gaj Singh

Image credits: Umaid bhawan palace website

India's Sixth Most Expensive Property

Umaid Bhawan Palace is reportedly the sixth most expensive property in India

Construction of Umaid Bhawan Palace

The palace was built between 1929 and 1943, designed by British architect Henry Lanchester

Umaid Bhawan Palace Spans 26 Acres

The palace is spread across 26 acres (11 hectares), including a 15-acre (6.1 hectare) garden

Cost of Stay at Umaid Bhawan Palace

With 347 rooms, the cost of a night's stay ranges from ₹41,000 to ₹400,000

Royal Experience at Umaid Bhawan

The palace features a throne room, private drawing rooms, a Durbar Hall, a domed banquet hall, a ballroom, a library, an indoor pool, and a spa

Umaid Bhawan's 70 Suites and Rooms

Umaid Bhawan Palace boasts 70 exquisite suites and rooms. Upon completion in 1943, its construction cost was ₹11 million (₹1.10 crore)

