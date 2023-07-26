Lucky Bamboo to Aloe Vera-7 plants that attract positive energy

Lifestyle
Here are some plants commonly believed to have positive energy in various cultural and spiritual practices:
Often associated with relaxation and stress relief, lavender promotes peace and tranquillity.
They are considered to have protective qualities and often used to bring positive energy and good luck.
In Feng Shui, it is thought to bring good luck and positive energy when placed in the right areas.
Thought to have cleansing properties and used to protect against negative influences.
Believed to absorb negative energy and bring a sense of calmness and healing.
She was known for its air-purifying qualities and symbolic representation of peace and harmony.
Used in smudging rituals by Native American and other Indigenous cultures to cleanse negative energy and purify spaces.