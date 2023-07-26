Lifestyle

Lucky Bamboo to Aloe Vera-7 plants that attract positive energy

Here are some plants commonly believed to have positive energy in various cultural and spiritual practices:
 

Lavender

Often associated with relaxation and stress relief, lavender promotes peace and tranquillity.
 

Basil

They are considered to have protective qualities and often used to bring positive energy and good luck.
 

Lucky Bamboo

In Feng Shui, it is thought to bring good luck and positive energy when placed in the right areas.
 

Rosemary

Thought to have cleansing properties and used to protect against negative influences.
 

Aloe Vera

Believed to absorb negative energy and bring a sense of calmness and healing.
 

Peace Lily

She was known for its air-purifying qualities and symbolic representation of peace and harmony.
 

Sage

Used in smudging rituals by Native American and other Indigenous cultures to cleanse negative energy and purify spaces.
 

