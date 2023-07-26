7 ways to attract good luck in YOUR house

Lifestyle
Positive energy and harmony are related to attracting good luck to a residence. While luck is not guaranteed, the following practises are thought to produce a happy vibe.
A clutter-free home lets good energy flow. Removing clutter may provide calm. Removing unnecessary items can create a sense of peace and harmony.
Consider applying some principles of Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese art focused on harmonizing the energy flow in a space.
Indoor plants not only add beauty to your home but are also believed to purify the air and bring in positive energy.
Sunlight is a symbol of positivity and growth. Open your curtains and blinds during the day to let in natural light and create a welcoming atmosphere.
Certain colours are associated with different energies. Warm colours like yellow, green, and gentle blue may generate a cheerful atmosphere.
Your attitude and emotions can influence the energy of your home. Cultivate positive thoughts, express gratitude, and create a loving atmosphere with family and friends.
Some cultures believe in specific symbols that bring good luck. For example, a horseshoe, lucky bamboo, or a laughing Buddha can be considered lucky charms.