Omelette to Quiche-7 Egg recipes for breakfast

Eggs are incredibly versatile and can be enjoyed in various delicious ways. Here are seven egg items you can try:
An omelette is a versatile dish where beaten eggs are cooked in a pan and filled with various ingredients such as cheese, vegetables, ham, mushrooms, or any other favorite fillings.
A decadent brunch option, Eggs Benedict consists of poached eggs served on English muffins with ham or bacon, topped with hollandaise sauce.
A savory open-faced pie with a pastry crust filled with a mixture of eggs, milk or cream, cheese, vegetables, and meat. It's a great option for brunch or a light dinner.
A popular Asian dish where scrambled eggs are mixed with cooked rice, vegetables, soy sauce, and sometimes meat or shrimp for a satisfying and quick meal.
A classic and simple dish, scrambled eggs are a popular breakfast choice. Lightly beaten eggs cooked with a little butter or oil, seasoned to taste, and served fluffy and creamy.
Hard-boiled eggs halved and filled with a flavorful mixture made from the egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and seasonings.
A flavorful and spicy Italian dish where eggs are poached in a tomato-based sauce with garlic, onions, and red pepper flakes. It's often served with crusty bread for dipping.