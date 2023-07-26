Potato Pillows to Stuffed Tomatoes: 5 rainy day snacks

Lifestyle
From crispy pakoras and samosas to comforting bhajiyas and steaming hot chai, these snacks provide a burst of flavors and warmth
Crispy and golden rings are filled with a flavorful mixture of tomatoes, spices, and herbs, creating a delicious appetizer. Ideal for parties or as a tasty tea-time snack
Fluffy potato dumplings filled with a delectable mixture of seasoned vegetables. These pillows are usually lightly fried or baked to achieve a crispy exterior
Potatoes seasoned with various herbs and spices. They are typically baked or fried until crispy on the outside and tender on the inside
Fresh corn on the cob is brushed with butter or oil, seasoned with salt, pepper, and spices, then cooked over an open flame or barbecue grill
These triangular small samosas are filled with a spiced mixture of potatoes, peas, and aromatic spices, then deep-fried to golden perfection