7 nutrient-rich vegetables to grow in your garden this monsoon

Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green that loves the cool and humid climate of the monsoon. It is rich in essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C.

Okra

Its vibrant green pods thrive in the moist soil. Ensure proper drainage to prevent waterlogging, as okra dislikes standing water.

Bitter Gourd

Bitter gourd is a nutritious vegetable that prefers the rainy season's humidity.

Cucumbers

Plant cucumber seeds in well-draining soil and provide a trellis for them to climb and save space.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a versatile herb and vegetable that thrives in the monsoon's cool and moist weather.

Radishes

They are easy to cultivate and can be grown in small spaces like containers and window boxes.

Bottle Gourd

It requires ample space to spread and grow, so make sure to provide sufficient support for the vines.

