Lifestyle

Love Dark tourism? India's most haunted places you must visit

Image credits: iStock

What is Dark tourism?

Explore dark tourism, where travellers visit sites linked to death and tragedy. These locations often hold eerie histories and supernatural lore.

Image credits: our own

Bhangarh fort, Rajasthan

Bhangarh Fort is infamous for its ghostly reputation. The ASI restricts entry after sunset due to disturbing tales and paranormal activity.

Image credits: iStock

Goa's haunted places

Beyond its beaches, Goa hides dark secrets. Old churches and historic buildings are known for their eerie occurrences, as reported by visitors

Image credits: iStock

Dumas beach, Surat

Dumas Beach is known for its unsettling atmosphere after dark. Once a burial ground, the beach’s dark sand is rumored to be haunted.
 

Image credits: iStock

Roopkund lake, Uttarakhand

Roopkund Lake, or Skeleton Lake, reveals human skeletons as snow melts, believed to be from a tragic avalanche in the 19th century.
 

Image credits: iStock

Cellular jail, Andaman islands

The Cellular Jail is infamous for its harsh conditions during India’s freedom struggle. Visitors come to remember the sacrifices made here.

Image credits: iStock

Dare to visit?

These haunted destinations offer a glimpse into India's darker history and paranormal tales. Are you brave enough to explore them?

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One