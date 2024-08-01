Love Dark tourism? India's most haunted places you must visit

Lifestyle
Explore dark tourism, where travellers visit sites linked to death and tragedy. These locations often hold eerie histories and supernatural lore.
Bhangarh Fort is infamous for its ghostly reputation. The ASI restricts entry after sunset due to disturbing tales and paranormal activity.
Beyond its beaches, Goa hides dark secrets. Old churches and historic buildings are known for their eerie occurrences, as reported by visitors
Dumas Beach is known for its unsettling atmosphere after dark. Once a burial ground, the beach’s dark sand is rumored to be haunted.
Roopkund Lake, or Skeleton Lake, reveals human skeletons as snow melts, believed to be from a tragic avalanche in the 19th century.
The Cellular Jail is infamous for its harsh conditions during India’s freedom struggle. Visitors come to remember the sacrifices made here.
These haunted destinations offer a glimpse into India's darker history and paranormal tales. Are you brave enough to explore them?