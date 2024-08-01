Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain

Lifestyle
Stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as roads can become hazardous due to flooding, reduced visibility, and the potential for accidents.
Monitor local weather updates and alerts from reliable sources. Staying informed about severe weather warnings can help you take timely action to protect yourself.
Ensure that windows, doors, and roofs are properly secured. Clear gutters and downspouts of debris. Properly securing your home can prevent water from entering and causing damage.
Do not walk or drive through flooded streets or areas. Flooded areas can be deeper than they appear, posing risks of drowning, injury, or vehicle damage.
Keep an emergency kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and a first-aid kit.
Be prepared for potential power outages. Keep your mobile devices charged and have backup power sources if possible.