Lifestyle

Delhi weather: 6 IMPORTANT precautions to take amid heavy rain

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Traveling

Stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as roads can become hazardous due to flooding, reduced visibility, and the potential for accidents.

Image credits: Freepik

Check Weather Alerts

Monitor local weather updates and alerts from reliable sources. Staying informed about severe weather warnings can help you take timely action to protect yourself.

Image credits: Freepik

Secure Your Property

Ensure that windows, doors, and roofs are properly secured. Clear gutters and downspouts of debris. Properly securing your home can prevent water from entering and causing damage.

Image credits: Freepik

Avoid Flooded Areas

Do not walk or drive through flooded streets or areas. Flooded areas can be deeper than they appear, posing risks of drowning, injury, or vehicle damage.

Image credits: Freepik

Prepare an Emergency Kit

Keep an emergency kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and a first-aid kit. 

Image credits: Freepik

Stay Informed About Power Outages

Be prepared for potential power outages. Keep your mobile devices charged and have backup power sources if possible.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One