Lotus to Jasmine: 7 flowers considered sacred for Indian Pujas

Lotus to Jasmine are 7 sacred flowers in India, each with unique symbolism. They enrich religious rituals, symbolizing purity, divinity, and devotion in pujas and ceremonies
Hibiscus is a vibrant and commonly used flower in Indian pujas. Its bright red petals symbolize the passion and energy of the divine
This unique and sacred flower associated with Lord Shiva. Despite its toxic nature, it is used in Shiva pujas
Its vibrant orange and yellow hues represent the sun's radiance. Marigolds are believed to bring positive energy and ward off negativity
It symbolizes purity, simplicity, and divinity. Jasmine garlands are commonly used to adorn idols and are offered as a gesture of reverence and devotion
The most revered flower in Indian culture. It symbolizes purity, enlightenment, and the unfolding of the soul. It is associated with various deities, especially Lord Brahma
Known as 'Flame of the Forest'; this flower blooms in spring and is offered to goddess Saraswati. Its striking red and orange blossoms are associated with Lord Agni, the fire God
It blooms at night and is believed to have heavenly origins. Offering Night Jasmine in pujas is a way to seek blessing. It blooms in Autumn during Durga Puja