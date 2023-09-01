Dosa to Idli-7 Indian breakfast for Saturday morning

Lifestyle
Indian breakfasts are known for their diverse and flavorful options. Here are seven traditional Indian breakfast dishes you can enjoy on a Saturday morning:
Aloo Paratha is a popular street food in Ludhiana. It is a masala-infused potato filling stuffed Indian flatbread with chutney.
Soft, fluffy deep-fried bread (puri) served with a spicy potato curry (aloo). It's a hearty and satisfying breakfast.
Steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar. They are soft, fluffy, and easy to digest.
A slightly indulgent breakfast featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) paired with deep-fried bread (bhature).
Flattened rice flakes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and vegetables. It's a light and savory breakfast dish.
A savoury semolina porridge cooked with vegetables, spices, and sometimes nuts. It's a quick and wholesome breakfast option.
A thin, crispy rice crepe filled with a spiced potato mixture. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar (a flavorful lentil-based soup).