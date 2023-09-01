Lifestyle

Dosa to Idli-7 Indian breakfast for Saturday morning

Indian breakfasts are known for their diverse and flavorful options. Here are seven traditional Indian breakfast dishes you can enjoy on a Saturday morning:
 

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a popular street food in Ludhiana. It is a masala-infused potato filling stuffed Indian flatbread with chutney.
 

Aloo Puri

Soft, fluffy deep-fried bread (puri) served with a spicy potato curry (aloo). It's a hearty and satisfying breakfast.
 

Idli with Coconut Chutney and Sambar

Steamed rice cakes served with coconut chutney and sambar. They are soft, fluffy, and easy to digest.
 

Chole Bhature

A slightly indulgent breakfast featuring spicy chickpea curry (chole) paired with deep-fried bread (bhature).

Poha

Flattened rice flakes cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, and vegetables. It's a light and savory breakfast dish.
 

Upma

A savoury semolina porridge cooked with vegetables, spices, and sometimes nuts. It's a quick and wholesome breakfast option.
 

Masala Dosa

A thin, crispy rice crepe filled with a spiced potato mixture. Serve it with coconut chutney and sambar (a flavorful lentil-based soup).
 

