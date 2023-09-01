Lifestyle

Love Kanjivaram saree? 7 places to buy Kanchipuram sari

Kanchipuram silk sarees are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and traditional beauty. If you're looking to buy silk sarees, here are seven places you can consider.

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

The town of Kanchipuram itself is one of the best places to buy authentic silk sarees. There are numerous shops and boutiques where you can find many options.
 

Nalli Silk Sarees

Nalli is a well-known and reputable brand for traditional silk sarees. They have multiple stores across India, including in major cities like Chennai and Bangalore.
 

Pothys

Pothys is another popular destination for silk sarees. They offer a variety of Kanchipuram silk sarees in different designs and price ranges.
 

Sundari Silks

Located in Chennai, Sundari Silks is a renowned store for silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk. They offer a blend of traditional and contemporary designs.
 

RMKV Silks

With its flagship store in Chennai, RMKV is known for its wide selection of silk sarees, including Kanchipuram silk, in various patterns and colors.
 

Kumaran Silks

This Chennai-based store is known for its vast collection of sarees, including Kanchipuram silk. They offer options for various budgets and preferences.
 

Online Retailers

Many online platforms offer Kanchipuram silk sarees, providing the convenience of shopping from home. Websites like Utsav Fashion, Myntra, and Amazon often have various options.

