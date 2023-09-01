Lifestyle

Parippu curry to ladoo: 7 dishes to make with Coconut

World Coconut Day 2023: Celebrate World Coconut Day by making these 7 tasty, comforting dishes! Coconut is a hugely beloved fruit of the country. Let's celebrate coconuts

Carrot Poriyal

Sauté grated carrots with spices and fresh coconut for a simple, garlic-free side dish

Coconut ladoo

Is a popular Indian sweet made from grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom. These bite-sized treats are rolled into balls and often garnished with nuts
 

Parippu curry

Parippu curry is a delicious moong daal curry with coconut and spices. Is mostly served with Rice

Red Coconut Chutney

Grated coconut, red chilies bring a spicy, smoky kick, while pearl onions contribute their unique flavor notes to this delightful blend
 

Kootu Curry

It features a medley of vegetables like yam, ash gourd, carrots, snake gourd, pumpkin, or plantains combined with legumes to create a delicious and wholesome meal

Olan

Olan, a combination of white pumpkin (ash gourd), cowpeas (red lobia or chawli), and the creamy goodness of coconut milk for a satisfying dish
 

