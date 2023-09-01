Idli to Chaat: 7 popular street foods in Chennai

Lifestyle
Idlis are steamed cakes made from a batter of rice and lentils, served with chutneys and sambar. Here are 7 popular street foods in Chennai.
Bhajji is deep-fried street food made from veggies dipped in a besan and spices batter and relished with chutney.
Vadas are deep-fried lentil doughnut balls relished and enjoyed with chutneys and sambar.
Paniyarams are a dumpling from a fermented batter of rice and lentils served with chutneys and sambar.
It is a deep-fried spiral-shaped sweet made from wheat flour and soaked in a sugary syrup.
Dosas are a crepe prepared and made from fermented rice-lentil batter served with assorted chutneys and sambar.
Chaat is a savoury snack prepared with potatoes, chickpeas, and yoghurt in fried and cracked wheat flour balls with chutneys and spices on top.