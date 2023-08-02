7 ways how gardening benefits your well-being

Lifestyle
Engaging with nature and the outdoors can lift moods, reduce feelings of isolation, and increase feelings of happiness and contentment.
From digging and planting, these activities contribute to increased physical movement and flexibility. Regular gardening helps to burn calories & strengthens the immune system
Gardening can be a social activity that brings people together. Community gardens create spaces where individuals from backgrounds can come together to share their passion.
Gardening allows us to reconnect with the earth. The smell of fresh soil, touch of leaves, and sight of vibrant flowers stimulate our senses, grounding us in the present moment.
Working with soil, plants can have a soothing effect on the mind. Studies have shown that spending time in garden can reduce stress levels and promote mental clarity.
Through gardening, individuals develop a greater awareness of environmental issues and a sense of responsibility towards the planet.
Nurturing a garden requires dedication and patience, and witnessing the fruits of your labor can boost self-esteem and confidence.