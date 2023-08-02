Lifestyle
Rosemary has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for hair care due to its ability to stimulate hair follicles and increase blood circulation to the scalp.
Renowned for its cooling and refreshing properties. Dilute peppermint oil with a carrier oil and massage it gently into your scalp for a revitalizing experience.
Abundant in vitamins C and A, it plays a vital role in nourishing the hair. Create a hibiscus hair mask by blending flowers with coconut oil and applying it for about 30 minutes.
Versatile plant known for its numerous benefits. Applying fresh aloe vera gel to the scalp and hair can soothe irritation, reduce dandruff, and create environment for hair growth.
Fenugreek seeds are packed with protein, nicotinic acid, and lecithin, which can nourish hair follicles and promote thicker hair growth.