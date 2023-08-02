Lifestyle

Aloo to Gobi: 7 popular parathas that will delight your taste buds

Image credits: Pexels

Aloo Paratha

A timeless classic, aloo paratha is a North Indian gem loved by millions. Soft unleavened dough envelopes a scrumptious filling of spiced mashed potatoes.

Image credits: Pexels

Gobi Paratha

This paratha is a celebration of cauliflower's goodness. Finely grated cauliflower is mixed with aromatic spices and stuffed into the dough.

Image credits: Pexels

Paneer Paratha

Paneer lovers rejoice! Paneer paratha offers a delightful combination of cottage cheese and spices, creating a filling that's irresistibly creamy and flavorful.

Image credits: Pexels

Methi Paratha

Fresh fenugreek leaves are finely chopped and kneaded into the dough, imparting a distinct earthy taste and a hint of bitterness that balances beautifully with other flavors.

Image credits: Pexels

Mooli Paratha

Grated radish is mixed with spices and generously stuffed into the dough. The paratha is then cooked to perfection, offering a unique flavor profile.

Image credits: Pexels

Onion Paratha

Finely chopped onions are combined with spices, enhancing the overall taste and texture of this delectable flatbread.

Image credits: Pexels

Laccha Paratha

The dough is rolled into thin layers, and then folded and coiled into a spiral before being rolled out again. When cooked, the paratha reveals beautiful layers that are light.

Image credits: Pexels
