Aloo to Gobi: 7 popular parathas that will delight your taste buds

A timeless classic, aloo paratha is a North Indian gem loved by millions. Soft unleavened dough envelopes a scrumptious filling of spiced mashed potatoes.
This paratha is a celebration of cauliflower's goodness. Finely grated cauliflower is mixed with aromatic spices and stuffed into the dough.
Paneer lovers rejoice! Paneer paratha offers a delightful combination of cottage cheese and spices, creating a filling that's irresistibly creamy and flavorful.
Fresh fenugreek leaves are finely chopped and kneaded into the dough, imparting a distinct earthy taste and a hint of bitterness that balances beautifully with other flavors.
Grated radish is mixed with spices and generously stuffed into the dough. The paratha is then cooked to perfection, offering a unique flavor profile.
Finely chopped onions are combined with spices, enhancing the overall taste and texture of this delectable flatbread.
The dough is rolled into thin layers, and then folded and coiled into a spiral before being rolled out again. When cooked, the paratha reveals beautiful layers that are light.