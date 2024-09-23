Lifestyle

Health benefits of eating curd during lunch


 

Image credits: Getty

Curd in Lunch

For many people, their meal is not complete without eating curd with rice. Now, let's see what are the benefits of eating this curd in the afternoon..

 

Image credits: Getty

Improves Digestion

The protein and fats in yogurt aid in the digestion of carbohydrates. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Immunity Boost

Probiotics in yogurt promote antibody production and improve the function of immune cells.

Image credits: i stcok

Strengthens Bones

Yogurt is rich in calcium and phosphorus. Yogurt contains minerals essential for bone and teeth health. 

Image credits: Getty

Curd

Yogurt is rich in proteins. It helps in reducing overall calorie intake. 

Image credits: Getty

Weight Loss

You can also lose weight by eating yogurt. It helps in controlling body weight by controlling our overeating of other foods.

Image credits: Getty

Keeps Heart Healthy

Yogurt contains good fats for the heart. It helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Lowers Cholesterol

Eating yogurt daily keeps cholesterol and blood pressure under control and reduces the risk of heart-related diseases.
 

Image credits: Getty

Glowing Skin

Eating yogurt can help you get radiant, dewy, healthy skin.

Image credits: Getty

Reduces Stress

Probiotics in yogurt help reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One