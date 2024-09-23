Health benefits of eating curd during lunch

Lifestyle
For many people, their meal is not complete without eating curd with rice. Now, let's see what are the benefits of eating this curd in the afternoon..
The protein and fats in yogurt aid in the digestion of carbohydrates.
Probiotics in yogurt promote antibody production and improve the function of immune cells.
Yogurt is rich in calcium and phosphorus. Yogurt contains minerals essential for bone and teeth health.
Yogurt is rich in proteins. It helps in reducing overall calorie intake.
You can also lose weight by eating yogurt. It helps in controlling body weight by controlling our overeating of other foods.
Yogurt contains good fats for the heart. It helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Eating yogurt daily keeps cholesterol and blood pressure under control and reduces the risk of heart-related diseases.
Eating yogurt can help you get radiant, dewy, healthy skin.
Probiotics in yogurt help reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety.