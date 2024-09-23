How to maintain crispness of Cotton sarees? Follow these easy steps

Lifestyle
Cotton Saree Maintenance Tips: To preserve the vibrant colors and fresh look of your cotton sarees, proper care is essential. From washing to storage, follow few simple tips
Natural dyes are used in cotton sarees, and frequent washing can cause their color to fade
Cotton sarees are delicate, they are made from cotton fibers. If not stored or washed properly, they can get damaged quickly
Before washing cotton sarees, separate them based on their colors. Otherwise, the color of one saree may bleed onto another. Wash light and dark colored sarees separately
If the cotton saree is new, add two to three spoons of salt to half a bucket of water to prevent the color from bleeding and soak the cotton saree for some time
It is best to wash a cotton saree by hand instead of putting it in the washing machine. Use a mild detergent and cold water for this. Do not scrub the saree with a brush
If something has fallen on the cotton saree or it has got stained, you can make a paste of baking soda and vinegar, apply it on the stain, rub and wash it with water
Cotton sarees should never be dried in the sun. This can fade its color. Always dry it in shade and airy place
Cotton sarees should be starched after washing. This makes the saree stiff, and the pleats come out well when worn
Always keep cotton sarees in a place free from moisture and sunlight. Instead of wire hangers, they can be stored in covered hangers or cotton bags