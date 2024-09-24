Alia Bhatt inspired hairstyles for sarees and suits

Lifestyle
If you also have short hair and you often worry about hairstyles, then leave the tension now. Actually, we have brought you more than one hairstyle of Alia Bhatt.
For a simple yet elegant look, try Alia Bhatt's hairstyle with wavy ends and a side part. A red rose adds a touch of beauty.
If the hair is in volume then nothing is better than this hairstyle on curl-wavy hair. Alia Bhatt has carried it with a kaftan kurta, you can also try it.
This hairstyle of Alia Bhatt is best for college girls. The actress has given a bouncy look to the hair and rounded the hair on one side. You can carry it with a kurta.
If there is no volume in the hair, then choose a braid in a messy style like Alia Bhatt. It is very simple yet gives a funky look. You can style it with casual wear.
Alia Bhatt has carried a sleek bun with a white saree. If the hair is short, you can make it with the help of a roller.
If the hair is short, this hairstyle of Alia Bhatt is perfect. The actress has given a unique look to the curly hair and made a braid, you can carry it with casual-suits.
Alia Bhatt paired her floral saree with a French braid, perfect for short hair, adorned with white roses for a charming touch.