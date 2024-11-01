Lifestyle

Losing spark in your relationship? Try 2-2-2 rule to keep it fresh

The world and the culture, including relationships is changing. Does the intensity of relationships diminish over time? Learn about the 2-2-2 rule, a way to refresh relationships. 

Relationship intensity

Changes in time and culture also affect relationships. In today's busy world, many lose relationship intensity quickly.

Paying attention

To prevent this, we must pay attention. That's where the 2-2-2 rule comes in.

Three rules

According to Sonal Khangarot, counselor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, there are three rules.

Date night

As the first rule, couples should go on a date night every two weeks. Make it a habit.

Weekend trips

Next, every two months, go on weekend trips. That trip is meant to renew ourselves and our relationship.

Longer trips

And for the third, go on a week-long trip every two years.

Strengthening bonds

Most relationship advisors say the 2-2-2 rule can bring significant change to relationships. 

