Losing spark in your relationship? Try 2-2-2 rule to keep it fresh

Lifestyle
The world and the culture, including relationships is changing. Does the intensity of relationships diminish over time? Learn about the 2-2-2 rule, a way to refresh relationships.
Changes in time and culture also affect relationships. In today's busy world, many lose relationship intensity quickly.
To prevent this, we must pay attention. That's where the 2-2-2 rule comes in.
According to Sonal Khangarot, counselor and psychotherapist at The Answer Room, there are three rules.
As the first rule, couples should go on a date night every two weeks. Make it a habit.
Next, every two months, go on weekend trips. That trip is meant to renew ourselves and our relationship.
And for the third, go on a week-long trip every two years.
Most relationship advisors say the 2-2-2 rule can bring significant change to relationships.