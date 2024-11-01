Chanakya Niti: Life Management for women and more

Lifestyle
Neeti Shastra contains several life management formulas by Acharya Chanakya. We also benefit from these formulae. These sutras cover several women-related topics.
One of Acharya Chanakya's rules describes how trees, women, and monarchs are soon destroyed. The annihilation of women suggests they were deceived or made a mistake.
Chanakya Niti says riverbank trees, a woman who visits another's residence, and a ruler without a minister are destroyed. This should be obvious.
River floods sweep away nearby trees and vegetation. Thus, Acharya Chanakya says riverbank trees are rapidly destroyed.
If a woman repeatedly visits another's house, the chances of her being misled increase greatly, that is, there may be a flaw in her character and she may take the wrong decision.
No king can take the right decision without the advice of ministers. If there is no minister, the king can take the wrong decision and by doing so his kingdom can end soon.