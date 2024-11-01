Lifestyle

Explore Russia visa-free: Indians can soon travel to THESE places

Russia is planning a major announcement to attract more Indian tourists. Indians may soon be able to visit Russia without a visa.

Visit Russia visa-free

Indians may soon visit Russia without a visa.

Announcement

Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, made the announcement.

Tourist spots

Russia offers a wide array of tourist destinations. Here are some of them.

Lake Baikal

The world's deepest and oldest freshwater lake. There are winter activities like hiking and ice skating.

Sochi

Famous Black Sea resort town. Known for beaches, ski resorts, and the Winter Olympics.

Moscow

Iconic landmarks like Red Square, Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral. Don't miss the Tretyakov Gallery and Bolshoi Theatre.

Kazan

Capital of Tatarstan, rich in history and culture. Notable for the Kazan Kremlin and warm local cuisine.

Vladivostok

A port city offering scenic Pacific Ocean views, rich history, and unique architecture.

Kamchatka Peninsula

An adventurer's paradise known for volcanoes, geysers, and diverse wildlife.

The Golden Ring

A group of historic towns northeast of Moscow. Suzdal, Vladimir, and Yaroslavl are known for architecture and Orthodox churches.

St. Petersburg

Known for canals and architecture, featuring the Hermitage Museum, Peterhof Palace, and Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood.

Siberia

The vast Siberian wilderness offers incredible landscapes, hiking, and cultural experiences.

Murmansk

Largest city north of the Arctic Circle, a great place to see the Northern Lights.

