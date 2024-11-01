Explore Russia visa-free: Indians can soon travel to THESE places

Lifestyle
Russia is planning a major announcement to attract more Indian tourists. Indians may soon be able to visit Russia without a visa.
Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, made the announcement.
Russia offers a wide array of tourist destinations. Here are some of them.
The world's deepest and oldest freshwater lake. There are winter activities like hiking and ice skating.
Famous Black Sea resort town. Known for beaches, ski resorts, and the Winter Olympics.
Iconic landmarks like Red Square, Kremlin, St. Basil's Cathedral. Don't miss the Tretyakov Gallery and Bolshoi Theatre.
Capital of Tatarstan, rich in history and culture. Notable for the Kazan Kremlin and warm local cuisine.
A port city offering scenic Pacific Ocean views, rich history, and unique architecture.
An adventurer's paradise known for volcanoes, geysers, and diverse wildlife.
A group of historic towns northeast of Moscow. Suzdal, Vladimir, and Yaroslavl are known for architecture and Orthodox churches.
Known for canals and architecture, featuring the Hermitage Museum, Peterhof Palace, and Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood.
The vast Siberian wilderness offers incredible landscapes, hiking, and cultural experiences.
Largest city north of the Arctic Circle, a great place to see the Northern Lights.