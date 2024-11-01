Lifestyle

Fruits to avoid at night for better sleep, digestion

Image credits: Getty

Bananas

Avoid citrus fruits and bananas at night. Despite their nutritional value, the natural sugars and starches in bananas can elevate blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Mangoes

Avoid mangoes at night. The sugar content can disrupt sleep and increase blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Getty

Grapes

While grapes are sweet, their high natural sugar content can raise blood sugar and disrupt sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Pineapple

Pineapple's acidic nature can cause indigestion and heartburn at night, affecting sleep.

Image credits: Getty

Cherries

Despite containing melatonin, excessive cherry consumption at night can raise blood sugar and affect digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Watermelon

Watermelon, though healthy, has high water content. Consuming it at night can lead to frequent urination.

Image credits: Getty

Apple

While apples are healthy, excessive consumption at night can cause bloating and gas.

Image credits: Getty

Pears

Like apples, pears can cause digestive discomfort at night.

Image credits: freepik
