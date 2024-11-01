Fruits to avoid at night for better sleep, digestion

Lifestyle
Avoid citrus fruits and bananas at night. Despite their nutritional value, the natural sugars and starches in bananas can elevate blood sugar levels.
Avoid mangoes at night. The sugar content can disrupt sleep and increase blood sugar levels.
While grapes are sweet, their high natural sugar content can raise blood sugar and disrupt sleep.
Pineapple's acidic nature can cause indigestion and heartburn at night, affecting sleep.
Despite containing melatonin, excessive cherry consumption at night can raise blood sugar and affect digestion.
Watermelon, though healthy, has high water content. Consuming it at night can lead to frequent urination.
While apples are healthy, excessive consumption at night can cause bloating and gas.
Like apples, pears can cause digestive discomfort at night.