Salt to baking soda: 6 EASY kitchen hacks to clean burnt utensils

Place the burnt utensil on the stove, add 2 cups of water and lemon peels, and boil well. The burnt residue in the pan will come off automatically.
Sprinkle baking soda in the burnt utensil, sprinkle some water, and leave it for a while. Then scrub clean.
Add salt to the burnt utensil, sprinkle some water, and leave it for a while or boil it. Then scrub clean.
If you clean the burnt utensil with soap and brick powder, you will see the grease and stains disappear.
Make a paste with baking soda and vinegar, apply it on the burnt utensil, leave it for a while, and then scrub clean.
Pour soda or cold drink into the burnt utensil, leave it for a while, and then scrub clean.
