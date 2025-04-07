Lifestyle

Salt to baking soda: 6 EASY kitchen hacks to clean burnt utensils

Image credits: social media

1. Lemon peel

Place the burnt utensil on the stove, add 2 cups of water and lemon peels, and boil well. The burnt residue in the pan will come off automatically.

Image credits: Pinterest

2. Baking soda

Sprinkle baking soda in the burnt utensil, sprinkle some water, and leave it for a while. Then scrub clean.

Image credits: freepik

3. Salt

Add salt to the burnt utensil, sprinkle some water, and leave it for a while or boil it. Then scrub clean.

Image credits: freepik

4. Brick

If you clean the burnt utensil with soap and brick powder, you will see the grease and stains disappear.

Image credits: freepik

5. Baking soda and vinegar

Make a paste with baking soda and vinegar, apply it on the burnt utensil, leave it for a while, and then scrub clean.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Soda or cold drink

Pour soda or cold drink into the burnt utensil, leave it for a while, and then scrub clean.

Image credits: social media

