Sara Tendulkar's diet, skincare, fitness tips REVEALED!

Sara Tendulkar's Stunning Beauty

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, looks no less than a Bollywood heroine. Her beauty rivals even the biggest heroines.

Active on Social Media

Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media. She's known for her fitness and beauty. Let's explore her beauty secrets.

Follows a CTM Routine

Following a CTM routine is essential in a polluted environment. Sara also takes full care of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Never Forgets Sunscreen

One of Sara's biggest beauty secrets is sunscreen. She always uses it, whether at home or outside, to protect from harmful sun rays.

Focus on Nutrients

Taking care of nutrients is essential for beautiful skin. Sara emphasizes nutrients to maintain her beauty.

Avoids Fried Foods

Sara Tendulkar avoids fried foods and consumes less sugar. She focuses on this aspect of her diet.

Consumes Fruits & Vegetables

To keep her skin hydrated, Sara Tendulkar always consumes green vegetables and fruits. This is her biggest beauty secret.

