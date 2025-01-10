Sara Tendulkar's diet, skincare, fitness tips REVEALED!

Lifestyle
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, looks no less than a Bollywood heroine. Her beauty rivals even the biggest heroines.
Sara Tendulkar is quite active on social media. She's known for her fitness and beauty. Let's explore her beauty secrets.
Following a CTM routine is essential in a polluted environment. Sara also takes full care of cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.
One of Sara's biggest beauty secrets is sunscreen. She always uses it, whether at home or outside, to protect from harmful sun rays.
Taking care of nutrients is essential for beautiful skin. Sara emphasizes nutrients to maintain her beauty.
Sara Tendulkar avoids fried foods and consumes less sugar. She focuses on this aspect of her diet.
To keep her skin hydrated, Sara Tendulkar always consumes green vegetables and fruits. This is her biggest beauty secret.
