Litti Chokha to Momos: 6 popular street foods in Ranchi

Litti chokha is the staple meal of Ranchi, where balls stuffed with spicy sattu is barbequed and served with mashed potatoes. Here are 6 popular street foods in Ranchi.

Fuchkas

A tangy snack that many people enjoy is known as Fuchkas in Ranchi. The sweet and sour water with spicy filling is heavenly.

Aloo Chaat

Fried potato pieces with chickpeas, onions, spices and chutney is used to make aloo chaat.

Papdi Chaat

Papdi Chaat is made and prepped with papdi, curd, chopped potatoes, onions, chutney and garnished with coriander leaves.
 

Samosa Chaat

Samosa Chaat is made and prepped with smashed samosas dipped in curd, tamarind chutney, and mint chutney.

Momos

Momos are a popular staple food in Ranchi. People here love to eat this snack due to their taste and low-calorie content.

