Biriyani to Samosas: 5 foods which is common to India-Pakistan

Lifestyle
From shared history, and culture to the food palate, the commonalities blur the differences. Let's look at 6 such foods that people on both sides of the border can call their own
This triangular temptation is a favourite in both India and Pakistan. This famous snack is filled with potatoes, peas, peanuts etc. The love for this snack breaks boundaries
These crunchy balls, filled with potato and tangy water is a delicious dish and one can't say no to these no matter which side of the border you are in
We just love this aromatic rice with juicey meat, with a side of curd raita. No celebration whether it be Diwali or Id is complete without a bowl of Biriyani
This is a Kashmiri dish loved by people on both sides of the LOC. The popularity and richness of this dish have made it famous all through the country
Seekh Kebab, Rashmi Kabab, Shammi Kabab-- there's more variety to this dish than one can think of. Kebabs are relished by people in both the countries
Be it Delhi, Lucknow or Lahore, Karachi-- love for this rich milk-based dessert with white noodles shaped falooda is extremely popular