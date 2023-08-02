Lifestyle

Biriyani to Samosas: 5 foods which is common to India-Pakistan

From shared history, and culture to the food palate, the commonalities blur the differences. Let's look at 6 such foods that people on both sides of the border can call their own

Image credits: Instagram

Samosa

This triangular temptation is a favourite in both India and Pakistan. This famous snack is filled with potatoes, peas, peanuts etc. The love for this snack breaks boundaries

Image credits: Instagram

Gol Gappes

These crunchy balls, filled with potato and tangy water is a delicious dish and one can't say no to these no matter which side of the border you are in

Image credits: Instagram

Biriyani

We just love this aromatic rice with juicey meat, with a side of curd raita. No celebration whether it be Diwali or Id is complete without a bowl of Biriyani

Image credits: Instagram

Gushtaba

This is a Kashmiri dish loved by people on both sides of the LOC. The popularity and richness of this dish have made it famous all through the country

Image credits: Instagram

Kebabs

Seekh Kebab, Rashmi Kabab, Shammi Kabab-- there's more variety to this dish than one can think of. Kebabs are relished by people in both the countries

Image credits: Instagram

Kulfi Falooda

Be it Delhi, Lucknow or Lahore, Karachi-- love for this rich milk-based dessert with white noodles shaped falooda is extremely popular 

Image credits: Instagram
