Shirdi to Saibaba Sansthan-7 famous Shirdi Sai Baba temples in India

Lifestyle
Sai Baba, a revered saint and spiritual leader, has devotees worldwide. Here are seven popular Sai Baba temples in India.
Located in Shirdi, Maharashtra, this is the most famous and significant temple dedicated to Sai Baba. It attracts millions of devotees every year.
There are several Sai Baba temples in Hyderabad, Telangana, which are popular among his followers in the southern part of India.
This temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent place of worship for Sai Baba devotees in the region.
Situated on Lodhi Road, New Delhi, this temple is another significant Sai Baba temple in the capital city.
Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this temple is known for its peaceful ambience and attracts devotees from the Delhi-NCR region.
This temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a popular destination for Sai Baba devotees in South India.