Shirdi to Saibaba Sansthan-7 famous Shirdi Sai Baba temples in India

Sai Baba, a revered saint and spiritual leader, has devotees worldwide. Here are seven popular Sai Baba temples in India.

Image credits: Getty

Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Maharashtra

Located in Shirdi, Maharashtra, this is the most famous and significant temple dedicated to Sai Baba. It attracts millions of devotees every year.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sai Baba Temple, Hyderabad

There are several Sai Baba temples in Hyderabad, Telangana, which are popular among his followers in the southern part of India.
 

Image credits: Getty

Shri Saibaba Temple, Agra

This temple in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, is a prominent place of worship for Sai Baba devotees in the region.
 

Image credits: Getty

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Temple, Delhi

Situated on Lodhi Road, New Delhi, this temple is another significant Sai Baba temple in the capital city.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sai Baba Temple, Noida

Located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, this temple is known for its peaceful ambience and attracts devotees from the Delhi-NCR region.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sai Baba Temple, Mylapore, Chennai

This temple in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is a popular destination for Sai Baba devotees in South India.
 

Image credits: Getty
