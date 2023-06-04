Lifestyle

7 ways to be confident and happy

Sometimes, creating a sense of self-esteem can be difficult. Build a routine with these tips to be confident and happy in your everyday life.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Choose your close ones wisely

Have people in your inner circle who will encourage you rather than negative people who will question your actions.
 

Assert what is on your mind

Never say ‘yes’, when you want to say ‘no’. You’re letting yourself down if you do favours you don’t want to do.
 

Affirmations and Mantras

Choose an affirmative mantra like, “I have done my best today.” Repeat it a few times in your mind. This will give you a sense of positivity.

Practice gratitude

Be grateful to yourself for making it through the difficult times. Thank yourself every day for having the strength to move towards positive experiences.
 

Create a happy playlist

Music is a kind of treatment. Songs with a fast pace and upbeat lyrics have been demonstrated to be more successful in bringing out positive emotions.

Stay focused on the present

Don’t ponder on the past or overthink the future. Make the best of what you got at the moment. You will feel empowered.
 

Take your own decision

Always consulting a friend doesn’t help. Make decisions based on your gut feeling; it will help you trust your inner voice.

