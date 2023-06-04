7 ways to be confident and happy

Lifestyle
Sometimes, creating a sense of self-esteem can be difficult. Build a routine with these tips to be confident and happy in your everyday life.
Have people in your inner circle who will encourage you rather than negative people who will question your actions.
Never say ‘yes’, when you want to say ‘no’. You’re letting yourself down if you do favours you don’t want to do.
Choose an affirmative mantra like, “I have done my best today.” Repeat it a few times in your mind. This will give you a sense of positivity.
Be grateful to yourself for making it through the difficult times. Thank yourself every day for having the strength to move towards positive experiences.
Music is a kind of treatment. Songs with a fast pace and upbeat lyrics have been demonstrated to be more successful in bringing out positive emotions.
Don’t ponder on the past or overthink the future. Make the best of what you got at the moment. You will feel empowered.
Always consulting a friend doesn’t help. Make decisions based on your gut feeling; it will help you trust your inner voice.