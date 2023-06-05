Lifestyle
Reducing Belly Fat- Adopting a holistic lifestyle is critical for the ‘Summer look’ or avoiding health risks.
Increase the most important macronutrient for weight loss through protein foods like eggs and dairy.
A diet high in added sugar increases abdominal fat. Reduce excessive intake for fat loss.
Fruits and vegetables have been scientifically proven to help lose abdominal fat. Avoid carbs and oils.
A high soluble fibre diet helps reduce sedimentary fat and aid weight loss. Beans, berries and apples are a go-to.
Alongside the physical aspects, keeping your mental health sound goes a long way in your weight loss goals.
Daily and Normal exercise like walking, running, and swimming can go a long way.
What you eat matters, and so do ‘When’ and ‘How much.’ Keeping track of it is an excellent way to go