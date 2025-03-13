Best Lehenga Designs Inspired by Nimrat Kaur for a Tall Look

Lifestyle
If you also want to look slim and tall like Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, then carry this type of multi-colored vertical lace lehenga. Wear a yellow V-neck blouse with it.
Like Nimrat, you can wear an orange kalidar lehenga, which has small booti work in between. With this, she has taken a golden heavy work strappy blouse and heavy chunni.
For a stunning look, wear a high-waisted A-line design lehenga with white thread work on a maroon base like Nimrat. Carry a one-shoulder blouse in maroon satin fabric with it.
If you want to adopt a sober look at a wedding party or occasion, then you can also choose a pastel lehenga with self-stripes like Nimrat. Wear a V-neck sleeveless blouse with it.
To look tall like Nimrat, you can also wear a mirror work lehenga in tomato red color. This will give grace to the height. Wear a golden color heavy blouse and net chunni with it.
Height looks symmetric in a monochrome lehenga. Get a white color frill monochrome lehenga made like Nimrat. Which has a white color sleeveless blouse and white net chunni with it.
