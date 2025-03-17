Lifestyle
The Tiffany style ring features a large diamond that is raised. This ring has six prongs around it, making it very unique and classic.
This ring is designed with small diamonds. A characteristic of the Pave style ring is that the diamonds are very densely set, making this ring look very shiny and beautiful.
You can choose a halo ring for a gift or engagement. This ring has a diamond set in the center, surrounded by small, sparkling diamonds.
The channel set ring is a very beautiful and attractive ring in which diamonds are set in a channel. This ring is known for its unique and attractive design.
The filigree ring is a very beautiful and uniquely designed ring, in which thin metal wires are made like a net and a sparkling diamond is set in the middle.
In a tandem ring, two or more diamonds are joined together. Sparkling diamonds are beautifully joined together.
Exquisite Pichwai Art Salwar Suits and Dupatta Designs Collection
Marari Beach to Poovar Beach: Best 7 beaches you must visit in Kerala
Skincare: 5 Steps to make DIY Vitamin C serum at home
Reach for the Stars: 7 Motivational Quotes by Kalpana Chawla