Shweta Bachchan Sarees Style Guide for Working Women

Lifestyle
Amitabh Bachchan's only daughter, Shweta Bachchan, is celebrating her 51st birthday on March 17. Here are the actress's saree looks that will look great on working women.
Looking for a saree for a party look? Choose a Bandhej saree like Shweta Bachchan. The saree has golden lace work, which she wore with a U-cut deep gold embroidered blouse.
Working women don't like too much fuss. If you are one of them, then make a simple georgette saree your option. You can style it with contrasting jewelry and a sleeveless blouse.
Gujarati print sarees are a favorite of married women. It will be available in the market for up to 1k. Team it up with a bralette or tube blouse.
Net saree is never out of trend. Instead of recreating a heavy, flashy look, wear a minimal saree with a matching net blouse like Shweta. This will add elegance to the outfit.
Gota-patti black saree is in heavy demand these days. From married to young girls can carry it. Shweta has carried a corset blouse and minimal jewelry which looks lovely.
Adding a touch of style to the party look, buy a white ruffle saree like Shweta Bachchan's. You can style it with a pearl or golden blouse for a bold look.
