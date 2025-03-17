Lifestyle

Office Eid: Shine with Saina Nehwal's 10 Ethnic Suit Designs

Floral Print Anarkali Suit

You can choose a floral print Anarkali suit like this in georgette and organza fabric. These are best to wear on Eid. Being lightweight, these are quite budget-friendly options.

Heavy Embroidered Dupatta Suit

This heavy embroidered dupatta suit with a plain Anarkali Kurti is an amazing combo. Whenever you wear it, you will look very graceful. Wearing these will enhance your beauty.

Chikankari Lace Work Neon Suit

Bright colored suits look very beautiful in Ramadan. For a sober look, choose a stunning Chikankari lace work neon suit like this. It will be available in the range of 700 to 1500.

Golden Gota Patti Silk Suit

Saina's stunning golden silk suit features Gota Patti work. The contrast purple dupatta with the yellow suit is giving her a beautiful party look. 

Embroidery Work Dhoti-Kurti Set

You must have an embroidery work dhoti-kurti set like Saina Nehwal in your wardrobe. You can wear such suits on any occasion and look gorgeous. These are quite easy to carry.

Floral Art Work Embroidery Plain Suit

Such elegant floral art work embroidery plain suits look really beautiful. You can wear these on any occasion.A set with plain pants and a plain dupatta will be available for 800.

Art Work Angrakha Anarkali Suit

This suit of badminton star Saina Nehwal will give any girl a simple but sober look. Such art work Angrakha Anarkali suits will give you amazing grace on Eid.

Kalidar Embroidery Anarkali Suit

Every girl would want to adopt Saina's elegant look in such an embroidery Anarkali suit. Be it an Iftar party or an Eid function, you will find such suits for under Rs 2000.

Mirror Work Benze Suit Set

If you want to look a little different in party wear, then a mirror work sweetheart neckline Benze suit like Saina Nehwal's will look great on Eid. Pair it with jewelry.

Short Anarkali Sharara Set

Saina is looking stunning in this off-white colored short Anarkali Sharara suit. To make the look special, the yellow and maroon border dupatta is giving a very graceful look. 

