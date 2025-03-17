Lifestyle
You can choose a floral print Anarkali suit like this in georgette and organza fabric. These are best to wear on Eid. Being lightweight, these are quite budget-friendly options.
This heavy embroidered dupatta suit with a plain Anarkali Kurti is an amazing combo. Whenever you wear it, you will look very graceful. Wearing these will enhance your beauty.
Bright colored suits look very beautiful in Ramadan. For a sober look, choose a stunning Chikankari lace work neon suit like this. It will be available in the range of 700 to 1500.
Saina's stunning golden silk suit features Gota Patti work. The contrast purple dupatta with the yellow suit is giving her a beautiful party look.
You must have an embroidery work dhoti-kurti set like Saina Nehwal in your wardrobe. You can wear such suits on any occasion and look gorgeous. These are quite easy to carry.
Such elegant floral art work embroidery plain suits look really beautiful. You can wear these on any occasion.A set with plain pants and a plain dupatta will be available for 800.
This suit of badminton star Saina Nehwal will give any girl a simple but sober look. Such art work Angrakha Anarkali suits will give you amazing grace on Eid.
Every girl would want to adopt Saina's elegant look in such an embroidery Anarkali suit. Be it an Iftar party or an Eid function, you will find such suits for under Rs 2000.
If you want to look a little different in party wear, then a mirror work sweetheart neckline Benze suit like Saina Nehwal's will look great on Eid. Pair it with jewelry.
Saina is looking stunning in this off-white colored short Anarkali Sharara suit. To make the look special, the yellow and maroon border dupatta is giving a very graceful look.
Shweta Bachchan Sarees Style Guide for Working Women
Diamond Ring Designs for Wife Anniversary Gift Ideas
Exquisite Pichwai Art Salwar Suits and Dupatta Designs Collection
Marari Beach to Poovar Beach: Best 7 beaches you must visit in Kerala