Lavender to Jasmine: 7 best smelling indoor plants

Lifestyle
These indoor plants not only add visual appeal but also fill your space with refreshing and aromatic fragrances.
With its soothing scent, lavender not only adds fragrance but also promotes relaxation.
Mint's refreshing scent invigorates the surroundings, making it a popular choice for indoor spaces.
Geranium's scent ranges from floral to citrusy, making it a versatile and pleasant indoor option.
Eucalyptus leaves release a minty, invigorating aroma that can freshen up any room.
Varieties like lemon or orange trees provide a citrusy scent, reminiscent of sunny groves.
This fragrant herb exudes a delightful aroma while also being a culinary delight.
Known for its enchanting aroma, jasmine emits a sweet and floral fragrance.