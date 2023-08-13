Lifestyle

Lavender to Jasmine: 7 best smelling indoor plants

These indoor plants not only add visual appeal but also fill your space with refreshing and aromatic fragrances.

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavender

With its soothing scent, lavender not only adds fragrance but also promotes relaxation.

Mint

Mint's refreshing scent invigorates the surroundings, making it a popular choice for indoor spaces.

Geranium

Geranium's scent ranges from floral to citrusy, making it a versatile and pleasant indoor option.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus leaves release a minty, invigorating aroma that can freshen up any room.

Citrus Trees

Varieties like lemon or orange trees provide a citrusy scent, reminiscent of sunny groves.

Rosemary

This fragrant herb exudes a delightful aroma while also being a culinary delight.

Jasmine

Known for its enchanting aroma, jasmine emits a sweet and floral fragrance.

