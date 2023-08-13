Lifestyle

7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro

Assess Your Schedule

Begin by evaluating your week ahead. Note any busy days, meetings, or events that might influence your meal choices.

Choose Your Meals

Select breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options for each day. Variety is key, so include a mix of protein, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.

Keep It Simple

Opt for meals that are realistic and feasible to prepare within your available time. Quick and easy recipes are your best friends.

Prep Ahead

On a designated prep day, wash, chop, and prepare ingredients that can be stored in the fridge for easy assembly during the week.

Use Leftovers Wisely

Plan for leftovers, and repurpose them creatively into new dishes to minimize food waste.

Batch Cooking

Consider batch cooking staples like grains, proteins, and sauces that can be used in multiple meals throughout the week.

Stay Inspired

Keep a collection of favorite recipes, food blogs, or cookbooks that inspire you to maintain variety in your meals.

