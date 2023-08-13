7 tips to sort your weekly meals like a pro

Lifestyle
Begin by evaluating your week ahead. Note any busy days, meetings, or events that might influence your meal choices.
Select breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options for each day. Variety is key, so include a mix of protein, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats.
Opt for meals that are realistic and feasible to prepare within your available time. Quick and easy recipes are your best friends.
On a designated prep day, wash, chop, and prepare ingredients that can be stored in the fridge for easy assembly during the week.
Plan for leftovers, and repurpose them creatively into new dishes to minimize food waste.
Consider batch cooking staples like grains, proteins, and sauces that can be used in multiple meals throughout the week.
Keep a collection of favorite recipes, food blogs, or cookbooks that inspire you to maintain variety in your meals.