Rottweiler to Beagle- 7 cunning dog breeds

While genetics, training, and personality may impact a dog's behaviour, particular breeds are known for their intellect, problem-solving, and cunning. 

Poodle

Poodles are highly trainable and come in various sizes. They're known for their keen intelligence and versatility in agility, obedience, and more.

Basenji

Known as the "barkless dog," Basenjis are intelligent and curious, which can lead to them finding creative ways to explore their environment.
 

Cocker Spaniel

Cocker Spaniels are often considered intelligent and quick to learn, which can sometimes lead to them using their smarts to their advantage.
 

Jack Russell Terrier

With their boundless energy and strong problem-solving skills, Jack Russell Terriers are known for their cunning and determination.
 

Siberian Husky

Huskies are intelligent and independent, which can sometimes translate to cunning behaviour when they try to get their way.
 

Dachshund

Despite their small size, Dachshunds are known for their determination and intelligence, which can sometimes lead to clever problem-solving.
 

Rottweiler

Although sometimes misunderstood due to their strong appearance, Rottweilers are intelligent and can be quick learners when properly trained.
 

